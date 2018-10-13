UPDATE Monday, Oct. 15, 2018:

A 52-year-old man died after a crash on Washington Pike in Knoxville on Friday.

Knoxville Police said Michael Hall, 52, was driving westbound on Washington Pike on a motorcycle when Bobby Karnes, 60, was driving his Nissan Altima east. Karnes reportedly tried to turn left onto McCampbell Drive when he turned in front of Hall on his Harley Davidson and they crashed.

Hall died as a result of his injuries, according to a preliminary KPD investigation.

The crash happened around 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday evening.

According to KPD, a motorcycle and another Nissan vehicle collided at Washington Pike and McCampbell Drive around 5:55 p.m.

KPD said the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and said they will release more details as the investigation continues.

© 2018 WBIR