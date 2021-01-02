KPD investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash on Western Avenue

The occupants of the other two vehicles reported either no injury or minor injuries that required no medical treatment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a fatal multi-vehicle crash reported on Western Avenue Monday morning.

Around 8:10 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash reported at the 4700 block of Western Avenue.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the evidence located on the scene showed that a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Western Avenue when it veered into eastbound traffic and collided with two other vehicles.

According to a press release, the driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other two vehicles reported either no injury or minor injuries that required no medical treatment.

KPD Crash Reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the crash.