KPD investigates hit-and-run in West Knoxville; pedestrian seriously injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in West Knoxville Monday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said the incident was reported on North Peters Road near North Cedar Bluff Road around 9:45 p.m.

Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, the male victim was crossing North Peters Road when he was struck by a vehicle that was described as a silver sedan.

The vehicle allegedly stopped momentarily before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The vehicle involved has been identified and the incident is under investigation.