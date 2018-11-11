Knoxville — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a couple of incidents that happened around the same time Sunday morning in east Knoxville.
Officers found 36-year-old Mautrice Ball with a gunshot wound in the hallway of a home on Crestview Street around 5:16 a.m.
Ball went to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
KPD says Ball was in the front room when bullets flew through the front of the house.
Officers found several shell casings in front of the home.
Around 5:24 a.m., a vehicle crashed in front of a home on Iroquois Street nearby.
A witness observed two females running the car.
The jeep had a bullet hole in the side.
KPD says officers don't know at this time if the two incidents are connected.