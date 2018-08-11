The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what it's calling a 'minor shooting' after a 16-year-old had a bullet graze his foot.

According to KPD, officers were called out to West New Street around 4:55 p.m. Police said the teen and his 16-year-old friend were walking near Unity Mortuary when a vehicle approached them and gunshots rang out.

The victim sustained a minor graze wound to his foot. The two ran to a friend's house to call 911.

KPD said the victim was not cooperating with investigators when they interviewed him, and his friend was also evasive to answer their questions. KPD said they were given a description of a vehicle that did not match up to the description provided by other witnesses to the shooting.

KPD said the suspected vehicle is a Black Buick SUV with tinted windows. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call KPD's crime hotline anonymously at (865) 215-7212.

