KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Angela Walden said loving Joshua Gheen is a chapter of her life that will never end.

"He is my best friend," she said.

He was also her high school sweetheart and would later become her husband, too. They met when they were both seniors in high school.

"I went to Karns, he went to Powell," Walden said.

However, on Saturday Gheen's life would come to an end. The Knoxville Police Department said it responded to a call at 11 p.m and found him dead on the train tracks near World's Fair Park.

Officers said all evidence suggests a train hit him. But Walden said that's not his full story.

"That's not how I will remember him," she said.

He was a brother, a son and a dad.

"He loved harder than any person I ever met in my life," Walden said.

But with love would also come a fair share of pain. Walden said her ex-husband also battled an addiction on and off. It was a part of his story she said he wanted to overcome.

"At least the last eight to nine years of his life," she said. "I know he would try."

But it was hard.

"That wasn't him, that was the demons he fought," she said.

The detailed circumstances of Gheen's death are still under investigation, but Walden said as she and his family mourn, they encourage those who battle addiction to know they aren't alone.

"There's no good road this leads down, there's hope, there is help," she said.

As for the love of her life, she just wants people to remember all of him.

"I don't want him to be remembered as a number or a statistic. I don't want him to be remembered by what happened to him," she said. "He was an incredible person. That's what I want him to be remembered for."

Gheen was 34 years old.