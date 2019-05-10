The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a train struck and killed a pedestrian near Cedar Road in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers were dispatched to Cedar Lane near the intersection of Fennel Road.

When they arrived, first responders said they found a man dead under the train near the 5000 block of Fennel Road.

KPD said the preliminary investigation suggests the man had been lying on the tracks before being struck.

The train had blocked traffic on Cedar Lane for more than an hour.

The incident is being investigated by KPD's Violent Crimes unit.