Knoxville police are investigating after a truck crashed into a dry cleaning businesses in East Knoxville Monday evening.

According to Knox County 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of Hembree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

It was initially reported as a shooting call. Dispatch said someone from a nearby Little Caesers called to report a person firing a gun from their vehicle.

Dispatch said they later learned someone had ran their vehicle into a nearby dry cleaning building, but the circumstances behind the crash are still unknown and the investigation is in its early stages.

This story is developing.