KPD investigating North Knoxville hit-and-run; pedestrian seriously injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured in North Knoxville Monday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said that around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Washington Pike near Broadway, where a male victim had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

An investigation and evidence located at the scene showed that the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk on Washington Pike towards the Pilot gas station when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle was described as a red older model Chevy Cobalt. According to police, the vehicle fled the scene East of Washington Pike.

At this moment, the vehicle has not been located and the driver has not been identified.