Knoxville police are investigating a shooting after a truck crashed into a vacant dry cleaning building in East Knoxville Monday evening.

According to Knox County 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of Hembree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

It was initially reported as a shooting call. Dispatch said someone from a nearby Little Caesers Pizza called to report a person firing a gun from their vehicle.

Dispatch said they later learned someone had ran their vehicle into a nearby vacant dry cleaning building after crashing into another vehicle.

The Knoxville Police Department said witnesses had told them about a disturbance between several people in the parking lot of the Little Caesers Pizza at 2800 Magnolia Avenue.

The people involved in the disturbance got into two vehicles traveling south on Hembree Street, and at one point KPD said people in one or both of the vehicles began shooting as they were leaving.

The two vehicles crashed into each other, sending the truck crashing into the south end of vacant building.

The second vehicle, a red Chevrolet Malibu, fled with significant damage before officers were able to locate it at the intersection of Trigg Street and Barker Avenue.

The driver of the truck was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

KPD said it does not believe anyone was hurt during the shooting.