KPD: 27-year-old wanted in connection to Saturday shooting in the Old City turns himself in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department reported that 27-year-old Walter Hill has voluntarily turned himself in after they say he shot at two people on Saturday in the Old City and drove away.
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers says Hill shot at his girlfriend and her son, then drove away in a 2009 gray Chevy Impala.
KPD said it happened on N. Central Street and Willow Avenue Saturday.
Hill is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.