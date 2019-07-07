KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Sheriff's Office stood in honor of the family of fallen Nashville Metro Police Officer John Anderson as they were escorted along I-40 Sunday.

His family members came in from North Carolina for a funeral happening tomorrow.

Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff's Office assisted with the escort.

KCSO posted to Facebook, asking East Tennesseans to remember Officer Anderson and his family in the coming weeks.

The Knoxville Fire Department tweeted their condolences, saying, "Rest in peace brother."

KPD shared a video of the escort as well.

Police said a Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown was traveling south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on Main Street and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car in the intersection at Woodland Street on July 4.

Anderson’s patrol car slammed into a light pole at the intersection and caught fire. He died at the scene.