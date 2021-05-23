KPD, KFD respond after car crashes into power pole, causes small fire, outages

Officers on the scene told 10News the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was complaining of chest pain. Power has been restored.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Fire Department shut down part of Edgewood Avenue on Sunday night after a car crashed into a power pole near Dempster Street.

The power lines ignited a small fire in the grass, which KFD crews were able to extinguish.

Knoxville Utilities Board reported more than 1,400 outages. Power was restored to the area before 9 p.m.

Officers on the scene told 10News the driver fled the vehicle on foot but did not leave the scene. Officials said the driver was complaining of chest pains while being checked by EMTs. An ambulance is on the way.