KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District.

The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.

They said the West District is around 49.5 square miles large, and the East District is around 39.3 square miles. Both districts have nine beats, according to a map from KPD.

"Central District officers will deliver essential public safety services within a 15-square mile area," KPD said on social media.