KPD reports no fatal crashes in Knoxville over Labor Day weekend, 7 DUI arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department reported no fatal crashes over the Labor Day weekend in Knoxville. However, they also said they responded to 19 crashes with injuries.

They tracked reports of traffic violations from 4 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Monday. During that time, they said there were 66 crash investigations and seven arrests for driving under the influence.

Officers were sent to help 43 motorists, according to KPD. They also issued 183 warning citations and 183 regular citations.

Although there were no fatal crashes reported in Knoxville, there were two high-profile incidents at East Tennessee's lakes over the weekend. In one case, two teenagers were severely injured by a boat's propellers. In another case, a person drowned in Douglas Lake.