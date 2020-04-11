KPD launches internal affairs investigation over officer's 'Forrest Gump' photo

Both officers remain at work but have been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department launched an internal affairs investigation after two officers appeared in a photo posted on Facebook depicting characters, one of them a Black man, from the movie "Forrest Gump".

KPD confirmed Officers Todd MacFaun and Leah Miller, who are white, were in the photo that depicted four people wearing Gump-themed costumes. Miller is his fiance.

One of the children is in blackface, depicting Bubba, the character Forrest befriends during the Vietnam War. The child sports a label that reads "Bubba." The other characters depicted are Gump, Lt. Dan and Gump's sweetheart, Jenny.

The post has since been removed, and the officers' Facebook pages appear to be inactive.

WBIR will not be sharing screenshots taken of the post.

MacFaun is represented by Knoxville attorney Don Bosch, who released a statement from his client Wednesday.

"Within the last month, my children, for the first time, watched the movie "Forrest Gump". As many people have before, they immediately fell in love with the movie. They decided that it would be fun to dress up as a family like the heroes in the movie.

"In hindsight, I understand that the depiction of the character (Bubba) was insensitive. In no way do I, or anyone in my family, condone racism or consider ourselves racist. That said, I now understand how some might have found the costumes offensive. Please know that for any pain I have caused, I sincerely apologize."

MacFaun noted he's a nine-year KPD veteran and eight-year Army Reserve veteran.

"I have spoken candidly with my children and my fiance, and all of us have learned and grown from this experience. Again, I wish to offer my apologies to the community and to the Knoxville Police Department, both of which I cherish deeply."

Chief Eve Thomas requested the investigation once she was made aware of the photo, according to KPD spokesman Scott Erland.