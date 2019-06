KNOXVILLE, Tenn — UPDATE: The Knoxville Police Department has located the missing Knoxville teen. She is safe and uninjured.

Original Story:

Brandi Bane, 16, went missing at Cambridge Ave, according to KPD.

She is 5’6” and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a "Nightmare Before Christmas" shirt with black leggings. She has shoulder length hair.

Brandi is deaf and has been diagnosed with mental disabilities, according to KPD.

Officials ask that you call 911 with any information.