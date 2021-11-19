KPD looking for 16-year-old girl missing from foster home since May

The Knoxville Police Department said that Kendra King was still missing and she could be in Lenoir City, after she went missing on May 24.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that they were looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who they said went missing from their foster home on May 24, 2021.

Kendra King, 16, is White with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she could be in Lenoir City since her mother's home is there. Her sister, Hannah King, was recently found on West Broadway in Lenoir City.

Anyone with information about Kendra's location should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. They can also be reached online or via their app.

Additional information about Kendra, such as clothes she could be wearing or more specific locations, was not immediately available.