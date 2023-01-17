x
KPD looking for dark-colored sedan after 'shooting with victim' in North Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department said that it appeared there was a fight in the area when shots were fired.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were responding to reports of a "shooting with a victim" Tuesday night in North Knoxville.

They said that the shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road, and said it appeared that there was a fight in the area when shots were fired.

They also said a small, dark-colored sedan was involved in the shooting. They said it left the scene before officers arrived.

They said anyone with information about the car should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. People can also share information online, through their website.

Information was not immediately available about the extent of the victim's injuries. There was also no immediate suspect information available.

