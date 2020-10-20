KPD looking for guardians of little girl who was found alone in East Knoxville

Someone found the 3-year-old girl alone and unsupervised in the 400 block of Houston Street in East Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the guardians of a little girl who was dropped off at the Public Safety Building on Tuesday.

According to a tweet, someone found the 3-year-old girl alone and unsupervised in the 400 block of Houston Street in East Knoxville.

That person brought the child to police headquarters to get her some help.

Houston Street runs off Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and is near the Knoxville Botanical Gardens.

KPD asks that you call 911 if you have information about the child or her caregivers.