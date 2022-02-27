KPD looking for missing 77-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are looking for a missing 77-year-old who was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Barnes and Noble on Kingston Pike.
KPD say Johnny Robert Ray is 5’10” and 175 pounds with blue eyes and silver hair. Police also say Johnny shows signs of the early stages of Alzheimer’s.
Johnny was reportedly driving a silver 2011 Chevy Silverado with a toolbox, dented rear bumper and TN tag BCZ-0136.
Anyone with information on Johnny's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.