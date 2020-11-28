KPD looking for suspects accused of shooting victims in a road rage incident on I-40

Knoxville police says two people were taken the hospital after a suspected road rage incident on I-40 near the Strawberry Plains Pike Friday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police is investigating a suspected road rage incident on I-40 in East Knox County.

KPD says a driver and passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta reported they were shot in an apparent road rage incident on Friday around 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 399.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims pulled over on the side of the road with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects were described as two men driving a newer model Blue Ford Explorer and last seen driving on I-40W near the Strawberry Plains Exit.