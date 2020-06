KPD has not yet confirmed if these arrests were tied to any kind of protest activity or if any charges are filed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One night after an outbreak of vandalism in Knoxville, KPD has just made a group of arrests in the Fort Sanders area.

About five people were taken into custody, broken glass was on the ground and some cars were spray-painted.

KPD has not yet confirmed if these arrests were tied to any kind of protest activity or if any charges are filed.