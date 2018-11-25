Knoxville police said a man died after he drove into a utility pole overnight on Western Avenue.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of Western Avenue for the single-vehicle crash. They said an Audi slid sideways into a utility pole and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

KPD said preliminary investigation found the Audi was heading east when it hit and rode the curb for a short distance. Officers said the driver veered left and lost control of the vehicle before overcorrecting and driving into the pole.

The name of the driver has not been released. KPD said it has not finished notifying his relatives.

© 2018 WBIR