KPD: Man arrested after attempted robbery in Downtown Knoxville

Officers responded to an attempted robbery in the 400-block of Gay Street at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested for attempted robbery in the 400-block of Gay Street at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to KPD, a worker for Sky Box Sports Bar & Grill said he was taking out the trash out the back door into Strong Alley, when he was approached by Chad Whaley, 33.

KPD said Whaley came up to the victim with both hands in his front hoodie pocket and told him he was going to rob him.

The victim ran back inside and called 911, KPD said.

Officers were able to locate Whaley in the alley behind the restaurant and the victim was able to identify him, KPD said.

Officers then searched Whaley and found various drug paraphernalia on him, according to KPD.