KPD: Man arrested for aggravated robbery, burglary & kidnapping

Officers arrived to find a 68-year-old man bound and gagged laying on the floor at the doorway of his Northwest Knoxville home, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department arrested Dustin Breeden, 30, for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping Monday.

KPD said officers responded to the 5600 block of Aloha Avenue, at 5 p.m., where a neighbor found a 68-year-old man tied up on the floor.

The victim said Breeden came to his back door around 1 p.m. Monday and pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him.

Breeden then entered the man's house through the back door and demanded money, according to the victim.

The victim said Breeden went through his house and took his wallet, ID, debit card, cell phone and car keys.

The victim said Breeden then tied him up and forced him into his bedroom closet, where he came back and re-entered his house several times, demanding his PIN code and cell phone.

Officers found the closet tied shut using a cord or rope but the victim was able to break out of the closet and make his way to the front of his house, where his neighbor found him and called 911, KPD said.

Previously, the neighbor arrived home and saw Breeden with the victim's car but Breeden said the man had let him borrow it, KPD said.

Officers found the suspect and the victim's car at the 6300-block of Cadbury Dr. Breeden was taken into custody without incident.

Officers also found the victim's dog and his mail inside of the car.

Earlier in the day around 10 a.m., Breeden stole another car and left it parked in a nearby neighborhood. Officers were able to find that car as well on Lynnmont Road.