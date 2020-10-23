KPD: Man charged with first degree murder after shooting girlfriend in West Knoxville

Officers said Caelan Greenfield, 22, shot his 21-year-old girlfriend during an argument. Officers found her dead inside her car with a wound to the chest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Caelan Greenfield, 22, has been charged with first degree murder after shooting his girlfriend in West Knoxville Friday.

KPD said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the 7900 block of Gleason Drive, down the street from West Town Mall.

Officers said Greenfield was gone before they arrived and they found his 21-year-old girlfriend dead inside her car with a wound to then chest.

KPD said Greenfield then returned in a silver Hyundai while officers were on the scene.

Officers then tried to perform a traffic stop but Greenfield left again, according to KPD.

This began a short chase and Greenfield was taken into custody without incident, KPD said.

Greenfield was taken to the Knoxville Police Department and he was interviewed by its Violent Crimes Unit investigators.

KPD said during the interview, Greenfield said he and his girlfriend were arguing and he shot her in the chest.

Greenfield is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.