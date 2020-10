Officers said they arrived to find the man in the roadway after he had been shot Wednesday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after he was shot in the 2900-block of Hillside Avenue Wednesday night.

Officers said they arrived to find the man at 9:45 p.m. in the roadway after he had been shot.

KPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating and there is not any suspect information at this time.