KPD: Man dead after Northwest Knoxville shooting

KPD said officers found a man shot inside of a car in the parking lot of Western Heights Baptist Center. He was taken to UT Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in Northwest Knoxville Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Western Heights Baptist Center at 1230 W. Scott Avenue around 9:30 p.m., in reference to a shooting victim.

KPD said when officers arrived they found a man shot inside of a car.

Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived and he was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

KPD said after a preliminary investigation, the shooting is believed to have occurred in the Shelbourne Road area.

Investigators are still looking into what happened and a suspect is not in custody, at this time.