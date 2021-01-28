KPD: Man dead after Northwest Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting in Northwest Knoxville Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the parking lot of Western Heights Baptist Center at 1230 W. Scott Avenue around 9:30 p.m., in reference to a shooting victim.
KPD said when officers arrived they found a man shot inside of a car.
Officers performed CPR until EMS arrived and he was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
KPD said after a preliminary investigation, the shooting is believed to have occurred in the Shelbourne Road area.
Investigators are still looking into what happened and a suspect is not in custody, at this time.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. You can remain anonymous.