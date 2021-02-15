KPD: Man found dead in South Knoxville apartment after being shot, officers responded to reported burglary

According to KPD, officers responded at 10:40 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after a shooting at the 1400-block of Daylily Drive in Montgomery Village Sunday night.

According to KPD, officers responded at 10:40 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress. Shortly after officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in an apartment.

KPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.

Currently, there are no suspects, KPD said.