KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to calls about a man, who was stopped at the stop sign, punching himself in the head and face, and waving other motorists around his vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

An officer arrived on Willoway Drive and found Kodak resident Jackie Allen Strong, 31, asleep in the driver's seat of the Chevrolet Trailblazer at the stop sign, according to KPD.

The officer turned on his emergency lights, approached the Trailblazer on foot, and tried to open the driver's door, waking up Strong.

He refused to open the door for the officer and reached for his waist with both hands, according to KPD. The officer stepped back for cover, and Strong drove West on Cedar Lane.

KPD said the officer gave chase in his police cruiser, but stopped the chase because Strong driving at excessive speeds, there was heavy traffic on Cedar Lane and Strong was overtaking other motorists across a double yellow line.

A few minutes later, E-911 Dispatch told officers in the area that a Trailblazer had driven into the Fountain City Lake and the driver was running away, according to KPD.

Officials said several citizens reported seeing Strong running across Cedar Lane near Kingwood. Officers formed a perimeter and moved in on Strong.

An officer confronted Strong in a backyard near the 2500 block of Fair Drive, but Strong ran. Another officer stopped Strong without incident, administered Naloxone and took him to UT Hospital for treatment, according to KPD.

Officials said Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad and Chestnut Street Wrecker Service are working to remove the submerged Trailblazer.

Strong was arrested for reckless driving, driving under the influence, no insurance and evading arrest.

