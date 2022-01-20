x
KPD: Man hurt after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

Police say it happened at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night near West Arbor Drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in West Knoxville.

KPD says it happened in West Arbor Trace Drive in West Knoxville at around 10 p.m. last night.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot sitting in his car.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center where officers say his injuries are not life threatening.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages. We will continue to update our story as we learn more.

