KPD: Man's body recovered after going into river near Calhoun's

Officials said they received several calls before 10 a.m. because the man "was acting erratically."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a man who went into the Tennessee River on Monday morning was recovered, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD, Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rescue Squad were searching for a man who went into the Tennessee River and did not resurface on Monday morning.

KPD said it happened near Calhoun's On The River.

He went into the river shortly after officers arrived, according to a post from KPD.

Just after 1:30 p.m., KPD tweeted that the man's body was found and recovered by Knox County Rescue.

According to Knox County Rescue's Twitter page, the dive team completed its search mission and was assisting the Knox County Medical Examiner's office with recovery and transport.

Knox County Rescue said it searched for the man using two divers and sidescan sonar technology.

KPD said an investigation is ongoing.