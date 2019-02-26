KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital Monday after a vehicle struck him in his wheelchair in Fountain City, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair at the 5000 block of North Broadway.

When they arrived, first responders found a man that had been struck by a vehicle that was traveling south on Broadway.

Officers said the man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

KPD said the man was trying to cross Broadway at a non-intersection in his wheelchair outside of the crosswalk.