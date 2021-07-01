KPD: Man with 17 outstanding warrants arrested after police chase

Officers said they saw a black Chevy Malibu that matched the description of a car involved in a shooting, where a teenager was shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has arrested a man after a chase that began at the intersection of McSpadden Street and W. Oak Hill Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they saw a black Chevy Malibu that matched the description of a car involved in a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 30, where a teenager was shot.

According to KPD, officers attempted to stop the car but the driver refused to stop and officers started chasing.

The car continued traveling north on I-275 before exiting onto Clinton Highway and into the Inskip area, KPD said.

The chase then continued onto Broadway, where the car traveled south, before making its way through the Whittle Springs area, according to KPD.

Officers said the chase ended in the area of Cecil Avenue near Citrus Street, where the driver ran on foot and was taken into custody by officers after a short chase.

KPD has identified the driver as Eric Carvin, 26. There were also two women and two teens in the car, who were detained for further investigation.

Carvin was found to have 17 outstanding warrants, including two separate felony evading charges, three aggravated assault charges, charges for reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to KPD.

KPD said additional charges have been placed on Carvin for felony evading, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, weapons and drug charges.

The other passengers were released from the scene, KPD said.