National Police Week: KPD honors ten retired or former Knoxville officers who passed away over the year

During a memorial event on Thursday, KPD read the names of ten retired or former police officers who passed away over the past year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flags flew at half-mast on Thursday at Knoxville Police Department headquarters. Officers gathered outside the building around a podium and around those flags, arms up in salute.

It was all part of a memorial event that the department held to honor ten former or retired police officers who passed away over the last year. During the event, they read off the names of each person.

The service is held each year in conjunction with National Police Week. The week lasts until May 21 and is meant to pay tribute to police, deputies and troopers who died, or got a severe injury, in the line of duty. It is observed across the U.S.

"May we find time to remember them and celebrate the life and the service that they gave to all," said an official during the service.