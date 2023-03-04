x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KPD asking for help finding missing 80-year-old woman

Sheila Hartman was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday when she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to police.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police is asking for your help in looking out for a missing 80-year-old woman. 

Sheila Hartman was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Friday when she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to KPD.

Hartman left the hospital in a taxi that took her to her car, a white Subura Crosstrek. Her car was seen Friday night at 17th Street and Dale Avenue, KPD said. 

Credit: KPD

According to officials, there are concerns regarding Hartman's well-being. She is approximately 5'5'' and 130 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair. 

Anyone who has seen Sheila, or knows of her whereabouts, is urged to contact 911. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knoxville native competing in 2023 Iditarod

Before You Leave, Check This Out