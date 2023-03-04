KPD asking for help finding missing 80-year-old woman

Sheila Hartman was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday when she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police is asking for your help in looking out for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Sheila Hartman was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Friday when she was discharged from Parkwest Hospital, according to KPD.

Hartman left the hospital in a taxi that took her to her car, a white Subura Crosstrek. Her car was seen Friday night at 17th Street and Dale Avenue, KPD said.

According to officials, there are concerns regarding Hartman's well-being. She is approximately 5'5'' and 130 pounds with gray shoulder-length hair.