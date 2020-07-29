KPD: Motorcyclist critically injured in overnight crash

Witnesses said two motorcycles were riding single-file when the rider in the bike ran into the back of the other

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash with another bike early Wednesday morning crash in Knoxville.

Knoxville Police responded to the crash at 3 a.m. on Valley View Drive at Cross Valley Road.

Based on witnesses and evidence collected by officers, the two motorcycles were traveling single-file on Valley View Drive when the rider in front started to turn left on Cross Valley.

The second motorcycle hit the rear of the one in front and laid down the bike before it came to rest on top of him. He was transported to UT Medical Center in critical condition.