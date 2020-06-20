KPD: Motorcyclist in 'critical condition' after hit-and-run crash

KPD said it appeared that a motorcycle collided with another vehicle and that vehicle drove off around 9:46 p.m. Friday on Cherokee Trail near Spruce Ridge Way.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash with injuries on Cherokee Trail near Spruce Ridge Way.

KPD said it appeared that a motorcycle collided with another vehicle and that vehicle drove off around 9:46 p.m. Friday.

The motorcyclist was transported to UT Medical Center in critical condition.

KPD said the vehicle involved in the crash has not been identified yet.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they are urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.