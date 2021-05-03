KPD: Motorcyclist killed, another injured in crash on Woodland Avenue Thursday night

KPD said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Woodland Avenue, when it struck the passenger side of a Jeep.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Woodland Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said the crash involved a motorcycle and a Jeep SUV on Woodland Avenue near Huron Street.

According to a release, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Woodland Avenue, when it struck the passenger side of the Jeep.

KPD said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the jeep was transported to the UT Medical Center with minor injuries.