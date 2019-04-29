Knoxville police said a motorcyclist was seriously hurt Monday evening after they crashed into a semi-truck on North Knoxville on-ramp.

The wreck happened at the I-640 West ramp 3A heading onto I-75 North. Multiple police, fire and ambulance crews were at the scene.

KPD said the motorcyclist suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash -- saying they were alert and talking.

Police said they will be charging the motorcyclist with driving under the influence.

KPD had diverted traffic to I-275 South. The ramp was back open and most first responders had left the scene as of 7:25 p.m.