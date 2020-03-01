KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville celebrates New Year's Eve in style. There's a ball drop in Market Square, music and dozens of events.

And this year, the Knoxville Police Department said the city's roads stayed safe.

"The numbers are in," KPD announced on Facebook. "There were no fatal accidents and crashes with injury were fortunately kept to a minimum."

From 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 11:59 p.m. on January 1, KPD officials said there were dozens of citations, arrests, and non-fatal accidents:

Citations: 275

Arrests: 82

DUIs: 7

Crashes: 27

Warning Citations: 113

"KPD officers worked hard from sunup to sundown to prevent all reckless and intoxicated driving," the department said.

