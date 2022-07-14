KPD: 2 officers arrested on suspicion of DUI in separate incidents, police powers suspended

Officer Adam Parnell was arrested by the Jefferson City Police Department, and Officer John Morris was arrested by the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Thursday afternoon, the Knoxville Police Department said two of its officers were arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence in separate instances.

KPD said Officer Adam Parnell was arrested by the Jefferson City Police Department on the suspicion of driving under the influence after a traffic stop just after midnight while off-duty and in his personal vehicle.

According to a press release, Parnell has been with KPD since 2008 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said, “Police officers take sworn oaths to uphold the laws and, by virtue of that, they should be held accountable to the highest possible standard. The alleged actions of Officer Parnell fall well short of that standard and the expectations that I have for KPD officers. We are continuing to gather information and will take the appropriate course of action to address this situation as quickly as possible.”

Shortly after sharing Parnell’s arrest, KPD said it learned Officer John Morris was arrested by the Pigeon Forge Police Department on the suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Morris was arrested after he was stopped for speeding while off-duty and in a personal vehicle, according to a release. He was accompanied by another off-duty KPD officer, who was not arrested and released from the scene.

KPD said Morris has been with the department since March 2021 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

Noel issued a statement, saying, “Quite frankly, I am furious and at a loss for words. The alleged actions of these officers run in complete opposition to our mission and values as a department. Effective immediately, we are suspending the police powers for both officers and they will be reassigned from the Patrol Division to an administrative assignment as we continue to gather information. We will work swiftly to comprehensively and definitively handle this matter.”