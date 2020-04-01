KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department said an officer was hit by a male juvenile during Adventure Action Park's lock-in early Saturday morning.

According to KPD, officers responded to an incident at the Adventure Action Park on the 9000 block of Kingston Pike involving a crowd of juveniles around 2 a.m.

Adventure Action Park was hosting a lock-in that started Friday at 10:30 p.m. and the event was planned to last until 7 a.m.

According to KPD, a male juvenile was taken into custody for simple assault and evading arrest after hitting an officer.

KPD said the officer did not need any medical assistance.

According to a statement issued by Adventure Action Park's management, officers advised Adventure Action Park to shut down the event.

Management from the Adventure Action Park issued the following statement below:

"Adventure Action Park strives to provide a safe and fun environment. During the January 3rd Lock in, it was clear that there were those in attendance whose main objective was not to play and have fun but instead to disturb that fun for others. When guest conduct was not in line with expectations, the police were notified and officers were brought on site. The hostile environment grew to a point where officers advised us to shut down the event and clear the building for the safety of all.

We regret the events of last night. It was a disappointment to see a crowd get so out of hand that physical harm was brought to our guests and staff as well as damage done to the building. It was not an easy decision to shut down what should have been a positive event for so many excited guests. Refunds will be granted to those in attendance.

Again, we are truly sorry for the events of last night. We have taken a lesson from this and will continue to offer fun for the community going forward."