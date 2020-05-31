KPD officer injured after crash on Kington Pike

A vehicle ran a red light at Northshore and Kingston Pike, striking a KPD cruiser.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike at Northshore Drive involving a KPD cruiser at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to witness statements, the KPD patrol car was traveling west on Kingston Pike at Northshore and had a green light to proceed. The second vehicle was traveling north on Northshore at Kingston Pike when it disregarded the red light, proceeded through the intersection and struck the KPD cruiser.

The driver of the second vehicle was cited for disregarding a red light, according to KPD.