The Knoxville Police Department said the officer was on the way to an in-progress call, when the crash occurred.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said an officer was injured and taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

KPD said the crash happened around 10:30p.m., when the officer was traveling on I-275 South near Woodland.

