'Excited and enthusiastic' | Officer wounded in Austin-East shooting returns to duty

Officer Adam Willson said he returned to light duty at KPD after UT Medical Center helped him with intense nerve pain and sensitivity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After months of debilitating nerve pain, Officer Adam Willson said he's thrilled to be back at the Knoxville Police Department.

"There were several months that I thought that my days of being a police officer were over," he said. "All my life I've had a sense of service. Being a police officer is a direct way to serve your community."

In April, he and three other officers were trying to arrest Anthony Thompson Jr. for domestic violence.

During the confrontation, Thompson's gun fired. Officer Jonathon Clabough returned fire, killing the teenager and injuring Willson.

"From the moment of the round hitting me to about three months later, I had such intense nerve pain and sensitivity," Willson said. "If a sheet touched my toes, it felt like my toes were absolutely on fire."

He didn't know if he could ever return to the job he loved. Then, he met Dr. Stephanie Vanterpool, a targeted pain specialist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

"If it's diagnosed early enough, we can do specific treatments to help us address the nerve pain that is causing the overall leg pain or arm pain," Vanterpool said. "We want to make sure we identify all the causes [of the pain] and then once we've done that, we can target the treatment."

Vanterpool said she and her colleagues at the University Center for Pain Management have had success using targeted pain treatments on a number of patients.

"I want to make sure patients know that there's hope for them," Vanterpool said. "They don't have to live with chronic pain and they don't have to live in fear of having to take pain medications or becoming addicted to medicines, or just dealing with the pain and having to change their life."

Her treatment worked for Willson, who returned to light duty at KPD about two months ago. He's still working through a few muscular issues in his lower leg.

"I'm really excited and enthusiastic," he said. "In fact, I kind of annoy some of the other guys with my enthusiasm, I think."

Willson said he's training police officers and becoming more active. He's able to run a little bit and climb stairs, in addition to some of the activities he would normally do.

"It's vitally important to me that our community is a safe place for good people to raise their kids, to have a good job, for the economy to thrive," he said. "I'm sitting here today with no pain whatsoever."