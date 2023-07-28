Six KPD officers graduate from Crisis Intervention Team training

The Knoxville Police Department said the training course lasts around 40 hours and focused on de-escalation tactics, as well as responding to people in crisis.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said six of their officers graduated from Crisis Intervention Team training on Friday.

They said the training takes around 40 hours to complete. It focuses on de-escalation and techniques when approaching people experiencing metal health crises or substance abuses crises. They said the training courses were facilitated by the McNabb Center.

According to the University of Memphis, crisis intervention focuses on viewing a person's behavior as a reaction to stress rather than it being pathological. It says people intervening in crises should be active in helping, exploring options and resolving issues a person may be dealing with.

Goals should also be limited, focused on those related to addressing the crisis. However, they should also build hope within a person, helping them understand that resolution is possible.

The university says de-escalation involves taking a less authoritative and controlling approach to a person in distress, giving a stressed person a chance to feel like they are in control.