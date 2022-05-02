KPD: Officers investigating suspicious package found at Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health

Officers have closed off pedestrian and vehicle traffic around 16th Street and Clinch Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that officers are currently investigating a possible suspicious package.

The package was found around 8:11 a.m. on Monday behind the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health on Clinch Avenue, according to KPD.

The KPD bomb squad is currently on the scene.

Officers have closed off pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area surrounding 16th Street and Clinch Avenue out of an abundance of caution. Nearby residences have been notified of police activity.

Bomb squad personnel are conducting x-rays but have not yet determined if there is a dangerous device. The bomb squad is using a robot to search for the device.

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.