KPD: One dead after shooting on Hilton Road

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, August 20.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that around 8:20 p.m. on Friday night, Major Crimes Unit Investigators were advised of a shooting that occurred at 1212 Hilton Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with one gunshot wound, according to KPD.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition. Shortly after midnight, the victim was pronounced dead, KPD said.

Based on KPD's preliminary investigation, the victim and the suspect knew each other.

All involved parties have been accounted for and no charges have been filed at this time, according to KPD.